Cris Collinsworth Drove NFL Fans Crazy With 1 Word Sunday Night

Cris Collinsworth is one of the best NFL analysts in the game, but the veteran NBC broadcaster was getting on fans’ nerves on Sunday night.

The Seattle Seahawks took on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football. Seattle lost to Arizona in overtime on a last-second field goal.

Throughout the broadcast, NBC made a point to highlight Russell Wilson and his incredible deep ball. NBC referred to Wilson’s high-arching deep passes as a “moonball.”

It’s a cool word, and Wilson does throw an incredible deep ball, but by the end of the game, fans were pretty annoyed with the constant use of it.

“I’m proud of Collinsworth learning a new term in “moonball” but his overuse is ruining it for the rest of us,” one fan wrote.

“My god stop saying moonball,” another fan added.

“If I hear Cris Collinsworth say moonball one more time tonight I’m gonna flip out. He just said “Mini-moonball” like it was funny?” one fan wrote.

“Are Al and Cris getting a kickback from the Moonball Corporation for every mention?” another fan suggested.

Russell Wilson unleashes a deep ball once again and it drops in the bucket for Tyler Lockett. Lockett is still one of the most underrated WRs in the league.pic.twitter.com/w1YyiD9EW4 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 26, 2020

Wilson is very much deserving of praise for his deep-ball throwing ability, but maybe find a new word to hammer home next time, guys.

[Bro Bible]