Cris Collinsworth Has A Good Question For The Cowboys

NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth had a pretty good question for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Cowboys are tied with the Vikings, early in the fourth quarter. Dallas has been led by quarterback Cooper Rush, who is making his first start in Dak Prescott’s absence.

Prescott is out with a calf injury. The superstar QB suffered the injury in the overtime win against the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Prescott was limited in practice all week, with the Cowboys not revealing their starter until about an hour before kickoff.

Based on what happened this week, though, it seems like the plan all along was to go with Rush. If that was the case, why was Prescott getting pushed in pregame warmups?

Collinsworth brought this point up in the fourth quarter.

Many fans seem to agree with Collinsworth.

Of course, the Cowboys will probably say that Prescott was just testing his calf, and they weren’t sure if he was going to play or not.

Dallas will hope to have Prescott back next week.

The Cowboys and the Vikings, meanwhile, are tied, 13-13, early in the fourth quarter.

 

