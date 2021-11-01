Cris Collinsworth Has A Good Question For The Cowboys

Cris Collinsworth had a pretty good question for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Cowboys are tied with the Vikings, early in the fourth quarter. Dallas has been led by quarterback Cooper Rush, who is making his first start in Dak Prescott’s absence.

Prescott is out with a calf injury. The superstar QB suffered the injury in the overtime win against the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Prescott was limited in practice all week, with the Cowboys not revealing their starter until about an hour before kickoff.

Based on what happened this week, though, it seems like the plan all along was to go with Rush. If that was the case, why was Prescott getting pushed in pregame warmups?

Collinsworth brought this point up in the fourth quarter.

I heartily agree with Cris Collinsworth: Why was Dak out there going full tilt pushing off on his torn calf in pregame warmups if it was clear he was not going to play? Why risk hurting it worse??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 1, 2021

Many fans seem to agree with Collinsworth.

Chris Collinsworth brings up a good point RE: Dak: why work him out so hard during pregame only to sit him. If you're concerned about re-injury then sit him and don't work him out. Makes zero sense to work him that hard, and then sit him any way. — Richard King (@rtking10) November 1, 2021

RE: Dak Prescott

Cris Collinsworth actually making sense?!!! — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 1, 2021

Of course, the Cowboys will probably say that Prescott was just testing his calf, and they weren’t sure if he was going to play or not.

Dallas will hope to have Prescott back next week.

The Cowboys and the Vikings, meanwhile, are tied, 13-13, early in the fourth quarter.