NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

It’s Sunday night during football season, which means it’s time for Sunday Night Football on NBC with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.

Every week during the football season, fans take to Twitter to weigh in on the performance of NBC’s top NFL analyst.

This week, Michaels and Collinsworth are on the call of the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s been a fun game so far.

Of course, it started with Collinsworth’s patented slide-in.

Mister professor Cris Colinsworth with a all time lip bite on this slide. 11/10 pic.twitter.com/pTYAM4Efgd — Basic Commenter (@PFTCommenter) November 15, 2021

The Chiefs are currently leading the Raiders, 10-7. It’s been a tough season for Kansas City, which is 5-4 on the year.

Fans aren’t surprised to hear Collinsworth already talking about a bounce-back game for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Predicted this right before the game and Collinsworth just mentioned it: a good performance in primetime tonight would immediately change the narrative from "the Chiefs are broken" to "the Chiefs are back!" — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) November 15, 2021

Other NFL fans, meanwhile, think Collinsworth has been too over-the-top in his praise of the Chiefs quarterback, despite struggles.

I'm looking forward to 3 hours of Collinsworth telling us how great Mahomes is after another 3 turnover performance — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) November 15, 2021

It didn’t take very long for Collinsworth to be extremely impressed with Mahomes, either.

Patrick mahomes threw a 5 yard pass left handed and cris Collinsworth acts like he threw it 80 yards Lmaoo pic.twitter.com/lrSpn61MeQ — jw (@iam_johnw2) November 15, 2021

We’ll see what happens the rest of the night.

Kansas City and Las Vegas are playing on NBC.