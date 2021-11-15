The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

It’s Sunday night during football season, which means it’s time for Sunday Night Football on NBC with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.

Every week during the football season, fans take to Twitter to weigh in on the performance of NBC’s top NFL analyst.

This week, Michaels and Collinsworth are on the call of the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s been a fun game so far.

Of course, it started with Collinsworth’s patented slide-in.

The Chiefs are currently leading the Raiders, 10-7. It’s been a tough season for Kansas City, which is 5-4 on the year.

Fans aren’t surprised to hear Collinsworth already talking about a bounce-back game for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Other NFL fans, meanwhile, think Collinsworth has been too over-the-top in his praise of the Chiefs quarterback, despite struggles.

It didn’t take very long for Collinsworth to be extremely impressed with Mahomes, either.

We’ll see what happens the rest of the night.

Kansas City and Las Vegas are playing on NBC.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.