Cris Collinsworth Drove Fans Crazy With 1 Phrase Sunday Night

Cris Collinsworth is one of the best NFL game analysts in the business, but he’s been around for a long time, so he’s developed his fair share of critics.

NBC had the call for Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The game was a good one – with crazy weather – as the Patriots upset the Ravens, 23-17.

Collinsworth and Al Michaels, as they always are, were on the call for the Sunday Night Football game. Unsurprisingly, the duo was trending on social media for their performance.

One phrase in particular stood out to NFL fans on Sunday night. Collinsworth used it so much that he started to drive fans crazy with it.

The phrase: “Now here’s a guy…”

It’s a go-to phrase for Collinsworth and he made sure to use it a lot on Sunday night. NFL fans shared their reactions to the phrase on social media.

What I hear every time Cris Collinsworth says “Now here’s a guy” on TV. pic.twitter.com/jFB1637wTd — Internet Police Officer (@InternetCop911) November 16, 2020

Now here's a guy who wants Chris Collinsworth to shut up for a few minutes. #SNF pic.twitter.com/sMx9ztsXvn — Jimbo 247 (@Twofour7sports) November 16, 2020

The Cris Collinsworth ‘Here’s a Guy’ drinking game. I don’t have to explain the game, you already understand it. — Boys Vlog (@watchboysvlog) November 16, 2020

Hey, every broadcaster needs a catch phrase or two.

Collinsworth and Michaels will be back on the call next Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.