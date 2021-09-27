NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football contest between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers is a very good one.

Green Bay is leading San Francisco, 27-21, with two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. It’s shaping up to be a great finish in the Bay Area.

As always, fans have been taking to social media to weigh in on the announcing performances. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are on the call.

Collinsworth always seems to spark more reactions from the NFL world. The former NFL wide receiver turned broadcaster is somewhat of a polarizing figure.

Just one person‘s opinion … Cris Collinsworth is well behind Tony Romo and Troy Aikman. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) September 27, 2021

Pro tip:

Turn the sound off on NBC and turn up local radio. The game is much better w/out Collinsworth. — Don Atkinson (@DonAtkinsonNFL) September 27, 2021

"Is it legal, is it not? What the heck, this is football!"

Hahahaha Collinsworth with the banger of a line — Santiago Arenas (@sarenas1933) September 27, 2021

Can someone take Chris Collinsworth’s speaking privileges away? Stop talking. “This is football.” Pffft — Alyssa Canobbio Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) September 27, 2021

Collinsworth was just saying Trey Lance should be able to stay and watch Jimmy G play QB. If I'm Shanahan, I'm telling Trey Lance to play NOTHING like Jimmy G 😂😂 — Odd Jobs Mazino (@maven_marlon) September 27, 2021

Collinsworth isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, though. And, it’s important to remember that people typically only go onto the internet to vent when they’re really upset. There are surely tons of Cris Collinsworth supporters out there (just not many on Twitter tonight).

Don’t let any announcing talk distract you from the game, though.

The 49ers and the Packers are finishing up an awesome game on NBC.