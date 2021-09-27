The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico during the game on Wednesday.NBC.

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football contest between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers is a very good one.

Green Bay is leading San Francisco, 27-21, with two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. It’s shaping up to be a great finish in the Bay Area.

As always, fans have been taking to social media to weigh in on the announcing performances. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are on the call.

Collinsworth always seems to spark more reactions from the NFL world. The former NFL wide receiver turned broadcaster is somewhat of a polarizing figure.

Collinsworth isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, though. And, it’s important to remember that people typically only go onto the internet to vent when they’re really upset. There are surely tons of Cris Collinsworth supporters out there (just not many on Twitter tonight).

Don’t let any announcing talk distract you from the game, though.

The 49ers and the Packers are finishing up an awesome game on NBC.

