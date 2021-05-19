Cris Collinsworth Reveals How He’d Handle Justin Fields

With a litany of offseason moves made at the quarterback position, the Chicago Bears find themselves in an intriguing position heading into the 2021 season. Should they go with veteran option Andy Dalton or recently-drafted QB of the future Justin Fields as the starter in Week 1?

While this decision will certainly require plenty of thought from the Bears organization, Chris Collinsworth believes the choice is a no-brainer. Speaking with ProFootballFocus on Wednesday, the NFL analyst said Chicago should go with Fields as QB1 from the jump.

Collinsworth favors the former Ohio State standout as a Week 1 starter even over No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

“I would not play Trey Lance next year, I would play Justin Fields in Chicago,” he said. “I think that Justin Fields is going to learn more because he only got to play what six games or whatever it was last season, eight I guess with the playoffs and everything. I just look at, he’s a guy who I think I would throw in there right away.”

Should Justin Fields start in Chicago right away? 🤔@CollinsworthPFF thinks so pic.twitter.com/La1lKO9125 — PFF (@PFF) May 19, 2021

In an unexpected draft-night move, the Bears traded up from their No. 20 spot to select Fields with the New York Giants’ No. 11 overall pick — giving up a fifth-round pick for 2021, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

While the franchise is clearly high on the former Buckeye, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re ready to start him Week 1. Earlier this week, Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that, as of right now, Dalton is the team’s starting guy. Dalton signed a surprising one-year deal with the organization back in March after spending the 2020 season as a backup for the Dallas Cowboys.

“I know that time is the biggest question right now for Justin and I completely understand that, because there is an excitement, there is that want for all of us to see what Justin can do,” Nagy said, via 247Sports. “We’d be lying to you if we didn’t say that or believe that. But we got to make sure as we go through this thing that we also do what’s best for the Bears and for Justin.”

While Dalton may be QB1 right now, the start of the 2021 season is still four months away — leaving plenty of time for Fields to make a case as the Bears’ Week 1 starting guy.