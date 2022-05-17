Cris Collinsworth Reveals No. 1 Question He Gets From Fans

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Analysts are paid to give honest and objective opinions, even if the truth hurts.

Sports fans (and players) often struggle to process constructive criticism, instead turning those comments into a biased attack. Cris Collinsworth confessed to hearing these complaints all the time.

On The Pat McAfee Show, the longtime NFL broadcaster said "the number one question" he hears from "everybody in every single city" is some form of "Why do you hate" their favorite team or player.

Collinsworth used a recent example of a Cincinnati Bengals fan wondering why he hates Joe Burrow because he "criticized him one time" during his coverage of Super Bowl LVI.

[Warning: Clip contains profane language.]

Collinsworth said he usually offers a diplomatic response explaining that he's paid to critique. However, he decided to go off script once and feed a New York Giants fan's delusion.

"Just this one time in my entire life, it's the only time I ever did it, I walk by and I said, 'I don't know. I just hate them.'"

Although he worried that this retort would make headlines, he "didn't care" because he finally felt "free."

Collinsworth's commentary may not always be positive, but he doesn't hate any NFL teams. Except for the New York Giants.