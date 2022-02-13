Cris Collinsworth Salary: How Much The NBC Analyst Makes

Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver turned NBC broadcaster, is set to call Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night.

The longtime NFL analyst is on the call with Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya. It could be the final NBC broadcast for Michaels and Tafoya, who are both expected to pursue other opportunities.

“My time with NBC Sports has been the most satisfying of my career,” Tafoya said in NBC’s release. “I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with a team that is amongst the best at what they do, and the support I’ve received in this position has been unparalleled. The list of people to thank is incredibly long, but for now, I will say I am immeasurably grateful to Fred Gaudelli, Drew Esocoff, Al Michaels, and Cris Collinsworth. They are the backbone of the Sunday Night Football family.

“Some may consider me crazy to walk away from one of the more coveted roles in sports television, and I do not doubt that I will miss many aspects of the job. But for some time, I have been considering other areas I would like to explore both personally and professionally. I couldn’t ignore that little voice anymore after what we have all endured over the last few years. There’s no better way to walk away from covering the NFL than with one more Super Bowl!”

Collinsworth, meanwhile, will continue on with NBC.

The former Bengals wide receiver turned NBC analyst reportedly makes north of $4 million/year with the network. However, he’s reportedly negotiating for a big raise.

The New York Post reported late last year that Collinsworth is negotiating for Tony Romo-type money. He could reportedly get a salary worth more than $12 million per season. That’s more than most National Football League players make.

Collinsworth and NBC are discussing a contract in the $12.5 million per season range, according to sources. It’s not Romo money, but it is certainly not bad. Aikman could receive a similar payday if he exclusively worked a Fox schedule. Maybe Aikman will be satisfied with that outcome. However, starting next year, Amazon Prime Video will take over the exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football,” and the streaming platform will team with NBC Sports. The games will not appear on NBC, but Amazon will use NBC’s production.

Collinsworth is among the top analysts in the NFL. It’s a lot of money, but he’s certainly worth it.

Kickoff between the Bengals and the Rams, meanwhile, is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.