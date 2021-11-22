The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast.

Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night.

According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in touch with one Steelers teammate during his time away from the facility.

Collinsworth said that “the one guy” Roethlisberger was in “constant communication with this week” was tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Roethlisberger has already connected on a reception with Friermuth once so far on Sunday night, but plenty more are probably coming.

The Chargers, though, lead the Steelers, 7-3, early in the first half.

Tonight’s game is airing on NBC.

