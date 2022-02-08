Cris Collinsworth knows a thing or two about being a Cincinnati Bengals receiver. And on Tuesday, the three-time Pro Bowler and Sunday Night Football broadcaster had some high, high praise for rookie Ja’Marr Chase.

“Ja’Marr Chase is already the best receiver I’ve seen play with a Bengals uniform on,” Collinsworth said.

Ja'Marr Chase is THAT guy 😤 pic.twitter.com/9BydVHNcNa — PFF (@PFF) February 8, 2022

Football fans took a bit of exception to Collinsworth’s take. Considering players like Chad Johnson and A.J. Green had tremendous careers donning those striped helmets.

“The kid is good but that’s pretty disrespectful to Ocho and especially AJ Green,” replied one user.

The kid is good but that’s pretty disrespectful to Ocho and especially AJ Green https://t.co/1e9w96CwTo — Master Chief (@JockOfAllTrades) February 8, 2022

“That’s a reach,” another said.

“So he just gone act like [Chad Johnson] didn’t exist?”

So he just gone act like @ochocinco didn't exist ? https://t.co/wYkMxPtdX9 — Militant Nerd (@MillyMileManny) February 8, 2022

“Chad Johnson never played for the Bengals?”

Chad Johnson never played for the bengals? https://t.co/Lv9yaoFVDx — “🅿️🏁” (@AlmightyFriday) February 8, 2022

“Chad Johnson played for Cleveland?” a fan asked.

Chase’s career is off to a tremendous start. But Chad Johnson had some of the quickest feet to ever touch an NFL football field, and matched it with outstanding production. Meanwhile, A.J. Green’s skillset and output speaks for itself.

Ja’Marr is already on the right track to be mentioned with those names one day. But, that’s one day.