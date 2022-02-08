The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Upsets Chad Johnson: NFL Fans React

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth knows a thing or two about being a Cincinnati Bengals receiver. And on Tuesday, the three-time Pro Bowler and Sunday Night Football broadcaster had some high, high praise for rookie Ja’Marr Chase.

“Ja’Marr Chase is already the best receiver I’ve seen play with a Bengals uniform on,” Collinsworth said.

Football fans took a bit of exception to Collinsworth’s take. Considering players like Chad Johnson and A.J. Green had tremendous careers donning those striped helmets.

“The kid is good but that’s pretty disrespectful to Ocho and especially AJ Green,” replied one user.

“That’s a reach,” another said.

“So he just gone act like [Chad Johnson] didn’t exist?”

“Chad Johnson never played for the Bengals?”

“Chad Johnson played for Cleveland?” a fan asked.

Chase’s career is off to a tremendous start. But Chad Johnson had some of the quickest feet to ever touch an NFL football field, and matched it with outstanding production. Meanwhile, A.J. Green’s skillset and output speaks for itself.

Ja’Marr is already on the right track to be mentioned with those names one day. But, that’s one day.

