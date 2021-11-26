Cris Collinsworth’s Message For Drew Brees Is Going Viral

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees made his broadcasting debut on Thursday night and had to do his best imitation of the “Collinsworth slide.”

Cris Collinsworth always does his famous slide after Al Michaels is done talking and Brees tried the same thing after Mike Tirico was done.

After Collinsworth saw Brees do the slide, he put a tweet up saying how Brees can’t make it that easy for the first time.

C’mon Drew. Don’t make it look so easy. https://t.co/5S3jsqjlWB — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) November 26, 2021

Collinsworth has been doing this for the last several seasons before each Sunday Night Football broadcast. It always has social media in a frenzy due to how iconic it has become.

As for the game itself, it’s likely Brees wasn’t so happy. His former team got demolished by the Buffalo Bills, 31-6 as the Saints dropped to 5-6 overall.

Quarterback Josh Allen came alive and threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns while also only having five incompletions. Tight end Dawson Knox also gave the Saints defense fits as he caught two touchdowns on three total receptions.

The Saints’ offense couldn’t do much of anything with Trevor Siemian at the helm. He finished with only 163 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Up next for New Orleans will be a Dec. 2 matchup against Dallas, while Buffalo hosts New England on Dec. 6.