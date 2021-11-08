NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday Night

It’s Sunday night, which means the Rams and the Titans are playing on NBC, and fans are taking to Twitter to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth.

Los Angeles is hosting Tennessee in an intriguing Sunday Night Football game on NBC. While the Rams are unfortunately without their prized new addition, Von Miller, they still boast one of the NFC’s best teams.

They’re not playing like it so far, though.

Tennessee has dominated Los Angeles early, as the Titans lead the Rams, 14-3, early in the second quarter.

Collinsworth has been very impressed by the Titans defense.

I think Collinsworth hit the nail on the head by saying earlier that the Titans defense takes on the personality of Vrabel with their play style & physicality. Very much a “hit you in the mouth” attitude that’s easy to appreciate. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 8, 2021

Simmons, Dupree, Autry. Yeah, you’re in for a fight. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 8, 2021

Collinsworth began his performance with his typical side-in on screen. Not everyone seems to get it, though.

Collinsworth’s statistical model could use some adjusting, though. His MVP frontrunner, Matthew Stafford, has already thrown two interceptions and been sacked three times.

Current MVP odds entering Week 9, per @PFF: Matthew Stafford (49%) 👀

Dak Prescott (12%)

Kyler Murray (11%) pic.twitter.com/pXsxFxMlpT — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) November 7, 2021

FOX Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless is already ready to give away the title.

Matt Stafford, MVP???????????????????? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 8, 2021

It’s still early, though.

Tennessee is leading Los Angeles, 14-3, midway through the second quarter. Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game is airing on NBC.