The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday Night

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

It’s Sunday night, which means the Rams and the Titans are playing on NBC, and fans are taking to Twitter to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth.

Los Angeles is hosting Tennessee in an intriguing Sunday Night Football game on NBC. While the Rams are unfortunately without their prized new addition, Von Miller, they still boast one of the NFC’s best teams.

They’re not playing like it so far, though.

Tennessee has dominated Los Angeles early, as the Titans lead the Rams, 14-3, early in the second quarter.

Collinsworth has been very impressed by the Titans defense.

Collinsworth began his performance with his typical side-in on screen. Not everyone seems to get it, though.

Collinsworth’s statistical model could use some adjusting, though. His MVP frontrunner, Matthew Stafford, has already thrown two interceptions and been sacked three times.

FOX Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless is already ready to give away the title.

It’s still early, though.

Tennessee is leading Los Angeles, 14-3, midway through the second quarter. Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game is airing on NBC.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.