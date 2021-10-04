NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

It’s Sunday night during football season, which means NBC NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth is trending on social media.

Every week of the season, fans take to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on Collinsworth’s performance during the biggest game of the week. Tonight, it’s amplified, as it’s arguably the most-anticipated regular season game in NFL history.

The Patriots are hosting the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. It’s Tom Brady’s first game back in New England since leaving for Tampa Bay. The TV ratings for this one should be pretty massive.

Because of that, there are probably more people tweeting about Collinsworth than usual. Here are some of the best reactions to his performance on Sunday Night Football.

Cris Collinsworth lobbying for the Pats to attack Sherman officially makes him the worst podcast partner on earth — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 4, 2021

I'm laughing very hard as Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth go full PR mode here for the Brady-Belichick relationship. By the third quarter, they are going to have these two co-starring in Lethal Weapon 7. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 4, 2021

Cris Collinsworth says that "Bill Belichick was hot," as Bill Belichick uses a pencil to pick something out of his teeth on live television.pic.twitter.com/NJpUMXFrVe — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) October 4, 2021

Cris Collinsworth & Antonio Brown's "off the field stuff" pic.twitter.com/e4RzBPogUG — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) October 4, 2021

“Just watch his eyes there. It’s a 3-read progression” Cris Collinsworth on play before Mac Jones interception, We’re crediting short incompletions now? They said Mac “beat out” Cam. Now we’re putting Mac back in diapers? pic.twitter.com/gPEyYtA7gT — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 4, 2021

This is why Collinsworth will never be Romo: He wants the viewers to think there was never any tension, no rift, between Brady & Belichick. Because he's a league guy first, a Shield guy. Romo would just tell you the truth: Of course there was tension. Brady left, didn't he? — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 4, 2021

It’s been a pretty tight game so far.

The Patriots are leading the Buccaneers, 7-3, late in the second quarter. Perhaps the rainy night and the pregame jitters are contributing to this defensive-minded game so far.

The Sunday Night Football contest is airing on NBC.