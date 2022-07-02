Cristiano Ronadlo Wants To Leave Manchester United: Fans React

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's days in the Premier League could soon be coming to an end.

The soccer superstar has reportedly asked Manchester United to let him leave if the club receives a satisfactory offer during the transfer window this summer, according to multiple reports.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United just a year ago, leaving Juventus in the process.

The 37-year-old reportedly wants to leave the Premier League to finish out his career in the Champions League, according to The Times.

"EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window," the report says.

Ronaldo can't seem to find the right home. Some fans think his decision to leave Real Madrid has come back to haunt him.

"Leaving Real Madrid will go down as one of the worst mistakes made by a consensus top 2 player in their sport, he thought he was bigger than the club and since then it's been all downhill. Perez knew he was disposable, Ronaldo thought he wasn't and that was his downfall," a fan said.

This is also a disaster for Manchester United, which is going to have a tough time finding a striker replacement.

"If this is true... Its a disaster. No striker on the market united could grab to replace him. Would have been OK if we'd signed nunez," another fan wrote.

Ronaldo could once again shake up the soccer world this summer.