Look: Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Statement On Manchester United Departure

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Manchester United announced the release of international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The decision was announced as part of a "mutual agreement" between both parties, effective immediately.

Ronaldo shared a statement of his own later in the afternoon.

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. "I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. "I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

This decision came following a televised interview in which Ronaldo talked poorly about the Manchester United organization. He said that he didn’t have respect for manager Erik ten Hag because he “doesn’t show respect for me.”

Ronaldo arrived in Manchester for his second stint with the team prior to the 2021-22 season.

The 37-year-old soccer star will lead his Portugal team in their first game of the 2022 World Cup against Ghana on Thursday.