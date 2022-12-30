Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Signs Lucrative New Contract

(GERMANY OUT) Fussball International FIFA Ballon d Or 2015 in Zuerich Pressekonferenz: Weltfussballer 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid / Portugal) (Photo by Pressefoto Ulmerullstein bild via Getty Images)

Fresh off his disappointing World Cup run and release from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has found a new club to play for in the twilight of his legendary career.

On Friday, Ronaldo officially signed with Al Nassr FC of the Saudi Professional League. The 2.5-year deal is worth an ungodly $75 million per season.

Ronaldo's deal with Al Nassr FC has the second-highest per-year value of any sports contract in history. The only deal that ranks higher is held by his longtime rival Lionel Messi, who made $168.5 million per year during his four-year contract with Barcelona from 2017 to 2021.

At 37 years of age, Ronaldo would be playing in Saudi Arabia until he's 40. Time will tell whether he would still consider playing at that age. There are at least a few star strikers that play into their 40s.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his pro career at Sporting CP in his native Portugal. In 2003 he signed for Manchester United and instantly became one of the biggest stars in England's most distinguished club.

It took a record-setting transfer fee to send him to Real Madrid in 2009 and over the next decade he would establish himself as one of the best players to ever play pro soccer.

A three-year stint with Juventus from 2018 to 2021 fell short of giving him Champions League titles with three clubs, as did a second run with Manchester United from 2021 to the end of the year 2022.

Al Nassr FC will now be Ronaldo's fifth club in as many years. But will it be his last?