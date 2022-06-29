Cure Bowl Has New Name: Fans React

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: A Cure Bowl Emblem is seen on a pylon during the fourth quarter of the 2019 Cure Bowl between the Liberty Flames and the Georgia Southern Eagles at Exploria Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

Since 2015, the Cure Bowl has featured some of the best college football teams that the Group of Five have had to offer. But starting next year, it will have a new name.

On Wednesday, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported that the Cure Bowl is being renamed "the Duluth Trading Company Cure Bowl in Orlando." Duluth Trading Company is taking as primary sponsor from Tailgreeter, who spent just one year as the named sponsor.

Duluth Trading Company is a workwear and accessories company based out of the Midwest. They're renown for their animated commercials and have several dozen stores throughout the country.

It's the fourth different company to serve as sponsor of the bowl game since its inception in 2015.

College sports fans seem mixed on Duluth Trading Company taking over. Some hate the idea of a company with a long name getting sponsorship rights, others think it's a golden opportunity for Duluth Trading Company to incorporate some of their iconic commercials. Still others think that the game should be moved to Duluth, Minnesota in honor of the new sponsor:

The Cure Bowl was introduced in 2015 and serves as a conference tie-in game with the Sun Belt and a rotating alternate team from the other four Group of Five conferences.

The game was played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, but has since moved to Exploria Stadium, a soccer-specific stadium that plays host to MLS' Orlando City SC and the NWSL's Orlando Pride.

Thus far it has hosted just two football games - the 2019 Cure Bowl and the 2021 Cure Bowl.