There’s Reportedly A ‘Current Plan’ For The Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Patrick Mahomes gets ready to warm up before the game against Los Angeles.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were supposed to play this afternoon, but Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test has pushed the game back.

The National Football League announced on Saturday that the Chiefs vs. Patriots game was delayed until at least Monday or Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the current plan is to play the game on Monday night. New England’s COVID-19 tests all came back negative on Sunday morning.

“If Chiefs get same results on their tests today, the KC-NE game looks like it will he played Monday night,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport notes that the Chiefs and the Patriots would prefer to play the game on Monday evening.

“It’s the preference from both teams, and there have been no additional positives so far, which is a positive sign,” he reported on Sunday morning.

So, it looks like we could have a Monday Night Football double-header tomorrow. The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to kick off at 8;15 p.m. E.T. on Monday. The Chiefs and the Patriots could kick off sometime before that.

Stay tuned for an official decision by the NFL, which could come at some point today.


