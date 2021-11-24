Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar.

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening.

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat UF and LSU this year. He’s won at a place that had only won more than 8 games four times in the previous 100-plus years. Hearing some buzz out of LSU that he’s a strong candidate there: https://t.co/eOj7DgHhYG — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 24, 2021

“Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted.

“He’s won at a place that had only won more than 8 games four times in the previous 100-plus years. Hearing some buzz out of LSU that he’s a strong candidate there.”

Stoops has the traditional basketball power in line to play its sixth consecutive bowl game. Back in 2018, he led Kentucky to its first 10-win season since the late 1970’s.

Stoops’ name has been tied to both LSU and Florida over the past few days. However, it appears the 54-year-old coach is committed to the Wildcats. For now, at least.

When asked about his name swirling in coaching rumors, Stoops told The Courier-Journal, “I have no control over that.”

VERY Good LSU source just saw my report and told me the LSU list is this 1. Jimbo Fischer

2. Bill O Brien

3. Mark Stoops In that order — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2021

“I don’t wan’t that out there,” he continued. “I don’t want that distraction. I don’t ask for that… I can only control trying to win and build a program here. I think we can all understand I’ve been nothing but committed to doing that here and plan on doing that.”

Since being hired in 2016, Stoops has just won losing season at Kentucky, during the COVID-ravaged 2020 season. The Wildcats currently sit at 8-3, good for second in the SEC East.

Stoops will look to inch his team closer to another 10-win season on Saturday night against Louisville.