Curt Schilling Blasts Pete Rose: MLB World Reacts

Pete Rose had a pretty eventful weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

He was included in the Philadelphia Phillies 1980 World Series celebration and was then a guest on their broadcast during a game against the Washington Nationals.

Before he was a guest on the broadcast, he was asked about some sexual assault allegations by Philadelphia Inquirer writer Alex Coffey that came up against him back in 2017 and he didn't have the best answer.

"No, I'm not here to talk about that," Rose responded. "Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe."

When former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling saw that comment, he slammed Rose and said that he has no self-awareness at times.

"I say this as someone who knows him, who he treated kindly, but the things he says and his lack of self-awareness are unreal," Schilling tweeted. "HOF talent, absolutely, but just a bad bad guy with literally zero morals or scruples and not an ounce of couth."

It took a lot for some fans to side with Schilling on this one.

We'll have to see if other former players come out and blast Rose in the coming days for those comments.