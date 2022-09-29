Curt Schilling Reacts To Aaron Judge Hitting His 61st Home Run

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 10: Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling looks on prior to the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 10, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tied the American League home run record with his 61st of the season.

The home run tied him with former Yankees legend Roger Maris, who hit the mark during the 1961 season. Following his home run, MLB legends shared their opinion on Judge's record-tying feat.

Among them was Curt Schilling, who looks at Judge's 61st home run as the actual record - over the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire and Sammy Sosa.

Here's what he said, via Fox News:

"I look at this as [Judge] tied the all-time record," Schilling continued. "As of today, there's nothing around him or surrounding him where we're discussing about androstenedione in his locker or a relationship with BALCO or a personal trainer. … Doesn’t mean it won’t happen. … But don't go to sleep on the fact that this guy's having one of the greatest offensive seasons in history short of Bonds’ stuff. … His OPS is what some guy coming out of spring training who no one knows has at the end of April, and he fades off as a .250 hitter and goes back to Triple-A."

Despite saying Judge now holds the home run record, Schilling doesn't believe he's the American League MVP.

He thinks that title belongs to Shohei Ohtani.