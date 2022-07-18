Curt Schilling's Comments On Brittney Griner Are Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 10: Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling looks on prior to the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 10, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been "wrongfully detained" in Russia for over 150 days now. However, former three-time World Series champion Curt Schilling doesn't appear to see it that way.

In the earliest hours of Sunday morning, Schilling shot back by quote tweeting LeBron James' comments on the BG situation, saying that the Phoenix Mercury center should "pay the penalty" for her actions.

"I know this may seem like a stretch," Schilling began. "But something like 300 million people understand 'OBEY THE [expletive] LAW', why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws?"

Griner has been locked up in the foreign country since February, after Russian authorities found hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

During her hearing last month, the seven-time All-Star pleaded guilty to the charges, telling the judge, "I didn't want to break the law."

In response to a user pushing back a bit when it comes to Russia's track record with convictions, Schilling shot back: "She, as far as I know from every quote of hers, has NEVER denied committing the crime, not once."