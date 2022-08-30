Cynthia Frelund Clarifies What Baker Mayfield Said About Browns

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Cynthia Frelund set the NFL world ablaze after recalling an exchange she had with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield after Carolina's preseason finale.

The NFL Network analyst shared on the "Around the NFL" podcast that she told Baker she was excited to see him "go kick some [butt]" in the season-opener vs. the Browns.

To which the former No. 1 pick responded with some expletives. Saying, "I’m gonna f--- them up."

Attempting to put out the fire that she inadvertently started, Frelund took to Twitter to try to clear things up.

"Oh boy, this is silly," she said. "Don’t make this more than it is. I was wishing him good luck, colorfully. He agreed with me, colorfully. What do you expect anyone to do in this situation…"

The comment is completely on-brand for the fiery former franchise QB. All eyes will certainly be on Charlotte, Carolina come September 11.