Dabo Swinney Addresses Controversial Tennessee Comment After Loss

Just last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took an apparent shot at Tennessee, suggesting the team was looking ahead instead of focusing on South Carolina.

“When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs," Swinney said. "They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend."

Well, just a few days later, he and the Tigers overlooked the same South Carolina squad and lost - effectively ending their playoff hopes. Following the loss, Swinney attempted to walk back his comment.

“You say, ‘OK, you’ve got a path that’s clear, you know, but you have to finish,’” Swinney said via Saturday Down South. “They’ve just got to do this and do that and next week, they can sit at home and flip burgers and watch all the championship games. … It’s not anything against Tennessee. I’ve got all the respect in the world for Tennessee. People just hear what they want to hear. It was not a shot at them at all. … I was talking about our guys and how they’ve got to finish.”

