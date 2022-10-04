Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: A detailed view of the helmets of the Clemson Tigers before their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend.

Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.

Bresee has rpeortedly been diagnosed with a kidney infection. As a result, head coach Dabo Swinney announced he won't be playing this weekend.

"Clemson DT Bryan Bresee won't play at Boston College Saturday, Coach Dabo Swinney said. Bresee is recovering from kidney infection diagnosed last week," college football insider Brett McMurphy said.

Bresee, a former five-start recruit, is one of the most dangerous defensive lineman in the country - when he's healthy. In three games this season, Bresee has eight total tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sack.

Hopefully he'll make a full recovery and be back on the field in the very near future.