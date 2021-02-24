Dabo Swinney Announces Former Clemson Player Is Joining His Staff

As a former player himself, Dabo Swinney understands the value of bringing past players onto his Clemson Tigers coaching staff.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 13-year Clemson head coach announced the program will be adding former Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott to the sideline in 2021. Talking to reporters earlier today, Swinney said Scott will join the coaching staff as a on-field offensive grad assistant.

“He wants to coach and it’s perfect timing. What a great addition he will be,” Swinney said, per Clemson beat writer Matt Connolly of The State.

Dabo Swinney says Artavis Scott will be an on-field offensive grad assistant. "He wants to coach and it's perfect timing. What a great addition he will be." — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) February 24, 2021

Scott was a star receiver with Clemson from 2014-16. Through three seasons with the program, the talented receiver notched 2,480 yards and 19 touchdown catches. In his final season with the Tigers, Scott helped lead his squad to a 35-31 national championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, Scott was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers. While he never recorded an official NFL stat, the Clemson wideout spent three years around the league — splitting time with three different franchise. His most recent league role was with the Houston Texans’ practice squad player at the end of the 2020 season.

Scott isn’t the only former player to recently join Swinney’s staff. Prior to last season, former ACC player of the year and Clemson standout RB CJ Spiller earned a graduate assistant role as well.