Dabo Swinney Asked If Clemson Has Quarterback Controversy

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Could the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback battle on their hands to start the 2022 season?

Rich Eisen asked head coach Dabo Swinney that question during Thursday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show.

"We've got three five-star quarterbacks in our room," Swinney said. "D.J. [Uiagalelei] has earned the right to be our starter without question, but Cade [Klunik] has demonstrated that he can win for us.

"Nobody has a lifetime contract in college football. You've gotta show up every week and prove it, earn it."

Both starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and backup Cade Klubnik played well during the Tigers' season opener against Georgia Tech. Uiagalelei logged 210 passing yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and Klubnik notched 49 yards and one touchdown on 4/6 passing.

Uiagalelei joined the Clemson program as the No. 1 pro-style QB in the 2020 class, but struggled in his first season as a full-time start in 2021. Klubnik joined this year's recruiting class as the No. 1 quarterback in the nation, per 247 Sports.

For now, the starting job belongs to Uiagalelei. But if he starts battling through some of the struggles he faced last season, Klubnik could be waiting to step up.