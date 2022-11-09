Dabo Swinney Believes There's Media Bias Against Clemson, ACC

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes there's a media bias against his team and the ACC as a whole.

According to Swinney, the media's apparent favoritism toward the SEC is hurting the College Football Playoff chances for teams in the ACC.

"Florida State – people are talking about LSU is as good as anybody out there. Florida State beat them... We beat Florida State at their place," Swinney said, per team insider Matt Connolly.

This past weekend, the Tigers suffered their first loss of the 2022 season — a massive blowout defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. This loss saw Swinney's squad drop all the way from No. 4 in the CFP rankings to No. 10.

Two two-loss SEC teams — LSU and Alabama — are listed higher in the rankings.

Swinney argues that the ACC is just as competitive as any other conference in the NCAA.

“Anybody can beat anybody,” he added. “It’s no different than any other league. I know there’s a lot of media driven jargon, narratives out there, which is ridiculous.”

Whether Swinney likes it or not, the Tigers will have to absolutely dominate their remaining schedule if they want to be considered for the final College Football Playoff field.