Dabo Swinney Has 3-Word Description Of The Playoff Rankings

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Tuesday night marks a special night for the 2022 college football season.

The first College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released as the top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest.

Even though this is a very exciting night for most people, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney doesn't share that same thought. He doesn't think these rankings matter.

Some people will disagree, but Swinney does have a point. These rankings are going to change numerous times before the final ones come out after the conference championships take place.

Swinney's Tigers have a chance to be in Tuesday night's top four, but the committee could leave them out because they've looked vulnerable.

It's likely that all four of Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee will be higher than Clemson when the rankings debut.

The rankings will be released at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.