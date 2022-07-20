Dabo Swinney Has A Brutally Honest Admission On ACC's Future

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has turned his football program into one of the ACC's most dominant. But with conference realignment threatening the balance of power in college football, he had some thoughts on what's coming.

Speaking to the media this week, Swinney said he wasn't particularly worried about the future of his own conference. He pointed out that the ACC media rights deal doesn't expire until 2036 and doesn't know where he'll be by then.

"2036... I don't know where I'll be then," Swinney said.

That statement might suggest that Swinney doesn't plan on still being at Clemson by then. And given that he'll be about as old as Nick Saban by then, it's understandable that he doesn't want to commit to anything at the moment.

Dabo Swinney has been the head coach of Clemson since 2008 and has overseen the program's ascension into a perennial national championship contender. He has led the Tigers to seven conference titles, six trips to the College Football Playoff, four trips to the national championship game and two national titles.

Swinney also just so happens to be an Alabama alum, and has been tipped to be the successor to Nick Saban as Crimson Tide head coach for the better part of a decade.

This statement may not be Swinney blatantly saying that he'll be off to Alabama by then, but more than just a couple of fans are taking it as such.

Will Dabo Swinney still be in the ACC when the media rights deal expires in 2036?