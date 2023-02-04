Dabo Swinney Has Honest Assessment Of Clemson's Fan Base

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels the Tigers' fan base has lost perspective after years of college football success.

After missing the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, fans are starting to get impatient with Swinney and the Tigers.

"When we won the ACC championship in '11 .... Couldn’t even get off the bus – 5,000 people. Now, there ain’t nobody there. Now it ain’t no big deal. ... That's sad," Swinney said during his press conference on Wednesday.

Clemson still saw some serious success in 2022, winning the ACC Championship and making a trip to the Orange Bowl. But, that wasn't enough for many Tiger fans.

Clemson previously hadn't suffered more than two losses in a season since 2011. But the team had three losses in each of the last two seasons.

Swinney and the Tigers will look to meet their fan base's expectations as they head into the 2023 season with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.