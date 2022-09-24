Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson-Wake Forest Game

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Clemson survived a thriller against Wake Forest this Saturday afternoon, but it may have taken off a few years for Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers and Demon Deacons went to overtime, but Clemson was too much for Wake Forest to handle. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-45 victory.

It was a fun one for both teams, but Swinney may need to take a couple days off.

The Clemson head coach told reporters after the game that he went from 52 to 62 years old because of the stress of that game this Saturday afternoon.

“I’m 52. I just turned 62 today," said Swinney, via Ross Dellenger on Twitter.

Well said, coach. It was worth it, though, right?

Clemson is now 4-0 on the season and has already beaten some of its toughest opponents on the schedule. However, it doesn't get much easier next week.

The Tigers take on No. 12 NC State next Saturday. Swinney might add a few more years in that one.