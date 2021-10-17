The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney Speculation

A closeup of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers walks the sidelines during the Tigers' game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney, LSU Tigers head coach?

Almost certainly not, but with the SEC program in need of a new head coach, Swinney’s name is being floated for the opening.

That’s how LSU rolls, though. The Tigers will probably go after everyone not named Nick Saban and make them say no.

“That’s totally his (Scott Woodward’s) M.O.— he’s gonna make him say no,” an anonymous source said of LSU’s athletic director.

Woodward has reportedly already called Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. He’s reportedly planning a call with Swinney, as well.

In fact, some LSU message board posters had already been theorizing about Dabo Swinney prior to Coach O’s ousting.

Some see logic behind it.

“This poster is not crazy. What more can Dabo do at Clemson? Dabo has SEC roots and the SEC is undoubtedly the best conference. LSU has tradition & recent success. LSU’s the only Power 5 team in a state rich with talent. LSU’s definitely one of the top 10 jobs in college football,” one fan tweeted.

That’s true, but leaving Clemson at this stage would be a pretty massive risk. Barring a truly ridiculous offer, it’s not happening.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.