College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney Speculation

Dabo Swinney, LSU Tigers head coach?

Almost certainly not, but with the SEC program in need of a new head coach, Swinney’s name is being floated for the opening.

That’s how LSU rolls, though. The Tigers will probably go after everyone not named Nick Saban and make them say no.

“That’s totally his (Scott Woodward’s) M.O.— he’s gonna make him say no,” an anonymous source said of LSU’s athletic director.

“That’s totally his (Woodward’s) M.O.— he’s gonna make him say no.” LSU AD Scott Woodward LOVES splashy hires. We hear he's prepared to swing for the fences. My story on the Tigers coaching search: https://t.co/MWbjXtjdqc — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 17, 2021

Woodward has reportedly already called Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. He’s reportedly planning a call with Swinney, as well.

Bruce, as always, is on top of the #LSU coaching opening. Some big details here, including Woodward already calling Jimbo Fisher and a potential attempt for Dabo Swinney… https://t.co/E2xP7fMOTf — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 17, 2021

In fact, some LSU message board posters had already been theorizing about Dabo Swinney prior to Coach O’s ousting.

Some see logic behind it.

“This poster is not crazy. What more can Dabo do at Clemson? Dabo has SEC roots and the SEC is undoubtedly the best conference. LSU has tradition & recent success. LSU’s the only Power 5 team in a state rich with talent. LSU’s definitely one of the top 10 jobs in college football,” one fan tweeted.

That’s true, but leaving Clemson at this stage would be a pretty massive risk. Barring a truly ridiculous offer, it’s not happening.