Dabo Swinney Makes His Thoughts On Starting Quarterback Clear

Dabo Swinney may have pulled DJ Uiagalelei in the Tigers' 27-21 win over Syracuse, but there's no QB controversy at Clemson if you ask him.

Telling ESPN's Molly McGrath, "DJ's our quarterback."

"Sometimes Steph Curry goes 2-for-25. Your best player sometimes can have a bad day and he just got out of rhythm, made some bad plays... and we just needed a change," Dabo explained.

"DJ's our quarterback. There ain't no question about that," Swinney continued. "That's our guy, that's our leader, you can write that right now. DJ's our guy. ... He's gotta play better and he will."

Uiagalelei was replaced after completing 13-of-22 passes for 138 yards and two interceptions with Clemson down 11 points to the Orange.

True freshman Cade Klubnik came on in relief of Uiagalelei, and helped lead the Tigers to a come-from-behind win as he kept the offense on schedule.

Clemson moves to 8-0 with the win as the rest of the program's regular season games come against unranked opponents.