Dabo Swinney Ranked Ohio State Very Low In His Coaches’ Poll Ballot

Dabo Swinney speaks on the sideline.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers calls a play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney has made it clear that he’s not fully on-board with a six-win team making the College Football Playoff. His Clemson Tigers are set to take on the six-win Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day.

“I think the games matter. I think the mental and physical toll of a season, there’s nobody out there that would say somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically,” Swinney said on Sunday.

Swinney is at least being consistent with his thought process.

Today, the Clemson Tigers head coach’s final top 25 ballot was revealed. He had Ohio State ranked pretty low in the poll.

The 6-0, Big Ten champion Buckeyes come in at No. 11 in Swinney’s top 25 ballot. Ohio State is ranked below teams like Oklahoma, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina, among others.

Here’s his full ballot:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas A&M

5. Florida

6. Georgia

7. Cincinnati

8. Oklahoma

9. Iowa State

10. Coastal Carolina

11. Ohio State

12. North Carolina

13. Brigham Young

14. Indiana

15. Miami (Fla.)

16. Louisiana-Lafayette

17. Oklahoma State

18. North Carolina State

19. Northwestern

20. Southern California

21. Texas

22. Iowa

23. Liberty

24. San Jose State

25. Army

New Year’s Day should be a fun one.

Kickoff between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 1. The game will be on ESPN.


