Dabo Swinney Ranked Ohio State Very Low In His Coaches’ Poll Ballot

Dabo Swinney has made it clear that he’s not fully on-board with a six-win team making the College Football Playoff. His Clemson Tigers are set to take on the six-win Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day.

“I think the games matter. I think the mental and physical toll of a season, there’s nobody out there that would say somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically,” Swinney said on Sunday.

Swinney is at least being consistent with his thought process.

Today, the Clemson Tigers head coach’s final top 25 ballot was revealed. He had Ohio State ranked pretty low in the poll.

The 6-0, Big Ten champion Buckeyes come in at No. 11 in Swinney’s top 25 ballot. Ohio State is ranked below teams like Oklahoma, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina, among others.

Always interesting to look through the final coaches’ poll ballots. Dabo apparently doesn’t think much of the @OhioStateFB team he’s preparing to face in the CFP. pic.twitter.com/wwAqPKYfq9 — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) December 21, 2020

Here’s his full ballot:

1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. Texas A&M 5. Florida 6. Georgia 7. Cincinnati 8. Oklahoma 9. Iowa State 10. Coastal Carolina 11. Ohio State 12. North Carolina 13. Brigham Young 14. Indiana 15. Miami (Fla.) 16. Louisiana-Lafayette 17. Oklahoma State 18. North Carolina State 19. Northwestern 20. Southern California 21. Texas 22. Iowa 23. Liberty 24. San Jose State 25. Army

New Year’s Day should be a fun one.

Kickoff between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 1. The game will be on ESPN.