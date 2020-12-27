Dabo Swinney’s Old Quote About Big Ten Is Going Viral

Dabo Swinney has made it very clear this week that he feels Ohio State was undeserving of its College Football Playoff bid.

The Buckeyes, who finished No. 3 in the final rankings – and will take on the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl – played only six games this season. Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot because of it.

“Obviously, they’re a great team. They’re plenty good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship. But in my opinion, I don’t think that it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to win it all and one team has to play eight. What universe am I living in? And it has nothing to with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn’t think they were qualified, based on the number of games, versus all these other teams. … In my opinion — Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Cincinnati — they got punished for playing more games,” Swinney said this week.

Earlier this season, Swinney had somewhat of a different tune. The Clemson Tigers head coach was asked if he’d have a problem with the Big Ten being eligible for the College Football Playoff despite starting later than everyone else and probably playing less games.

“Shoot, in a year like this, no. It’s a crazy year. Who knows how many games anybody is going to have? You have some of the best teams & coaches in that league. It’s not their fault. They’ve worked their butt off,” Swinney said.

Swinney’s comments don’t necessarily contradict each other, as he probably didn’t envision Ohio State playing only six games, but they come close to.

The Tigers and the Buckeyes will get to settle things on the field.

Kickoff between Clemson and Ohio State is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN on Jan. 1.