Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Upsetting Tennessee

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a rivalry showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina is riding high after a stunning upset over Tennessee last weekend. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Swinney gave most of the credit to South Carolina's offensive line, which he said gave Rattler "forever and a day" to throw the ball. He also took a shot at the Volunteers defense.

"Tennessee is not built defensively, they're built to outscore people," Swinney said via 247Sports reporter Anna Adams.

Swinney also suggested that the Volunteers were looking ahead to the College Football Playoff instead of focusing on the Gamecocks.

"They’re flipping burgers during the conference championship weekend, like are we going to Atlanta or Phoenix, and next thing you know you forget you gotta go play," he said.

South Carolina and Clemson face off at 12:00 p.m. ET.