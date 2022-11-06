Dabo Swinney Reveals His 'Biggest Concern' Following Saturday's Loss

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers saw their College Football Playoff hopes fade with Saturday's letdown loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.

And while there's plenty to be concerned about in Tiger Land, Swinney pointed to one thing specifically after the game.

"Biggest concern? Looking them in the eye on Monday and seeing them where they are," Swinney admitted. "Looking forward to that meeting and seeing how they respond. That’s how we built this program. You learn and you grow from it, you’ve got to move forward, it’s competition."

Clemson entered Saturday as the No. 4 team in the country, but that will no longer stand after being dismantled by the unranked Fighting Irish.

The Tigers struggled to get anything going on offense as quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik both committed backbreaking turnovers in the loss.

Swinney refused to blame his signal-callers for what happened though. Saying it ultimately falls on him as the head coach.

“This was an ass-kicking period. It is what it. Flat out got our tail handed to us. ... We deserved every second of it. The message to the team is I’m sorry first of all, it’s my responsibility. I’m the head coach. ... Collectively, we had a bad night tonight starting with me."

Concluding, "It’s disappointing, yes. But we’ve got a chance to win our league. That’s big deal. Anything can happen. ... Stay together. Stay grinding. Lot of lessons can come from a day like this."