Dabo Swinney Reveals If He Considers Ohio State A Rival

Clemson v Notre Dame on Saturday night.SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

When your team is at the top for long enough, you gain some new rivals from across the country.

Ahead of No. 2 Clemson’s College Football Playoff matchup with No. 3 Ohio State, Dabo Swinney was asked if he viewed the Buckeyes as a rival. His answer was simple: “Absolutely.”

The Tigers have faced Ohio State in three bowl games since 2013. The only other meeting before these was a Gator Bowl matchup in 1978. Clemson holds an undefeated 4-0 record in the series.

All but one of the matchups between these two have been decided by one possession. In last year’s CFP semi-final matchup, the Tigers edged out the Buckeyes in a closely-contested 29-23 victory. Clemson also topped OSU 40-35 in a 2014 Orange Bowl meeting.

The only blowout of the series came in the 2016 CFP semifinals when Dabo Swinney and his Tigers routed the Buckeyes 31-0 en route to a national championship victory.

With both teams looking dominant in 2020, this year’s matchup is shaping up to be another closely-contested game. Despite a late Big Ten start and multiple COVID-19 cancelations, Ohio State has notched blowout victories in nearly all of it’s six wins this season.

At 10-1, Dabo Swinney and Clemson have looked equally if not more impressive. The Tigers’ only loss of the year to No. 4 Notre Dame came in overtime and without their star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The battle of the conference champions and new-declared rivals will take place on Jan. 1.


