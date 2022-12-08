Dabo Swinney Reveals Message To Players About Tennessee

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This year's Orange Bowl matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson should be a high-scoring affair.

The Volunteers have scored or allowed more than 55 points in each of their last three games. While that in mind, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a message for his players.

He wants his offense to put some serious numbers up on the board.

“If you’re playing Tennessee, you better score, that’s all I know," Swinney said during an Orange Bowl press conference earlier this week. "If we don’t score, we’ve got no chance. These guys, they not only score a lot of points, but they score really fast."

The projected over/under line for this highly-anticipated matchup currently sits at 64 points. Tennessee leads the nation this year with 45.7 points per game. Clemson ranks 20th with 34.7 ppg.

Both of these programs were in the running for a College Football Playoff berth before suffering late-season losses to South Carolina.

The Orange Bowl will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve.