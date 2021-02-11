Dabo Swinney Reveals His Priorities For Clemson This Spring

With Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne heading to the league, the Clemson Tigers are looking at somewhat of a rebuild in 2021.

For head coach Dabo Swinney and his young, developing squad, the next step on the journey to yet another College Football Playoff berth (six in a row) is spring training. The 14th-year Clemson coach joined Mark Packer on ESPN U Radio to discuss his team’s focus moving forward.

With so many new players stepping into the spotlight this year, Swinney says the main goal is getting everyone meshed as a unit.

“First of all, we’ve got to get everybody in the right spot,” Swinney said. “We’ve got 118 guys going through spring practice. We have every player on the roster, except seven of these signees are coming this summer, 12 of them are already here. So it’s evaluation, it’s development, it’s getting guys in the right position. It’s the non-football stuff. It’s the development of leadership. It’s chemistry. It’s the morale of your team. It’s the position and technique and fundamentals and all of those things.”

With spring practice set to begin at the end of the month, Dabo Swinney told @MarkPacker what his biggest focus is as @ClemsonFB moves forward. pic.twitter.com/IXii5lwTsS — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) February 10, 2021

More specifically, Swinney addressed the development of the Tigers’ inexperienced O-line.

“I mean, I think that is more important than anything, but football-wise, positionally, it’s our offensive line,” Swinney said. “I mean, we have a really young group. I think we’ve got 16 guys on scholarship and 13 of them are freshmen and sophomores. We’ve got one senior in Matt Bockhorst, and we’ve got a couple of juniors, and the rest of those guys are freshmen and sophomores. We were really, really young last year, so it’s taking a big step with that group. ”

Of course, health is always a concern as well.

We’ve signed some really good players that I’m excited about, and again, we’ve got seven guys coming in this summer, but I think development there and then getting healthy, getting our guys healthy,” Swinney said. “We’ve got some guys that had some postseason surgery stuff that we’ve got to get healthy, but really just — it’s the team stuff that I think is the biggest focus.”

While Clemson certainly lost some elite talent this offseason, it’s also gained some. Pulling in some of the best available incoming freshmen, the Tigers earned a top-5 recruiting class for the second year in a row.

Let’s see how Swinney and his squad fare in the post-Lawrence era.