Dabo Swinney Says Clemson 5-Star Quarterback Is Ahead Of Schedule

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last season, for the first time years, the Clemson Tigers failed to win the ACC and make a run for the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled under the pressure left by Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. The former five-star quarterback still has a hold on the starting quarterback job, but he's being pushed in camp.

According to the latest comments from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik is "ahead of schedule."

Here's what he said, via 247Sports:

"Just more confident, you know, more knowledgeable," Swinney said Monday after practice. "Third time getting the installation and you can tell he's obviously putting a ton of work in on his own, which probably just kind of how he's wired. He's a football-junky type guy and really good leader. Really it's just slowed down a little bit for him. He knows right where to go with the ball and when he makes mistakes, he can process it right away. So he's just, as we said the other day, he's the best we've seen him. He's the best version of him. So he's done what we've asked him to do."

Klubnik was one of the most prized quarterback recruits in the class and should be the future of the program.

For now, though, it's Uiagalelei's show.