Dabo Swinney Says Ohio State Playing Less Games Is Unfair

When it comes to Ohio State making the College Football Playoff, Dabo Swinney hasn’t exactly been quiet on the matter.

In the USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll released earlier this month, Swinney ranked the Buckeyes outside of his top four. In fact, the Clemson coach had them all the way outside of the top 10 at No. 11.

Like many OSU critics, Swinney’s biggest qualm with the Buckeyes’ placement lies in lack of games played during this unusual COVID-19 season. He expanded on his point while talking to reporters earlier this week.

“I just don’t think it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to be the champion and one team has to play eight,” Swinney said this morning, via Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

The 13th-year Clemson coach also said his position was nothing personal against the Buckeyes.

“It has zero to do with Ohio State.”

Dabo on voting Ohio State No. 11 in Coaches Poll.

After playing in just six games, Ohio State did enough to endear itself to the CFP selection committee.

Each of the other three teams in the playoff played 11 games to earn their spot (Alabama: 11-0, Clemson: 10-1, Notre Dame: 10-1). The Buckeyes got the nod over Texas A&M (8-1), Cincinnati (9-0) and Coastal Carolina (11-0).

Despite a shortened schedule though, Ohio State has looked more than impressive this year.

The Buckeyes took down all but one opponent by multiple possessions. Heisman-contending quarterback Justin Fields and his elite offensive unit put up 40-plus points in 4-6 games this season as well.

This being said, Ohio State certainly has its work cut out against the Tigers in this year’s Sugar Bowl.

Dabo Swinney has a perfect 3-0 record against OSU throughout his long coaching career. If it’s anything like last year’s 29-23 thriller, this year’s contest should be an exciting matchup.

No. 2 Clemson will face off against No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 1 at 8:00 p.m. E.T.