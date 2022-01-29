Dabo Swinney Sends Clear Message About New NIL Rules

In the world of college sports, it’s adapt or fall behind. The only issue is so much has changed within the NCAA over the past few years or so it’s become difficult for even big-name coaches, like Dabo Swinney, to not only adapt, but evolve.

Swinney has openly opposed plenty of polarizing topics within the collegiate athletics world as of late. He’s voiced his disdain for the transfer portal, in particular. His latest comments surrounding the NIL rules have also started making the rounds on social media.

In an interview on the Players’ Club Podcast, the Clemson head coach voiced his concerns surrounding the NIL and the professionalization of college sports.

“I’m not against NIL at all, what I am against is anything that devalues education — that’s what I’m against,” Swinney said this week on the Players’ Club Podcast, as transcribed by 247Sports. “I’m against the professionalization of college athletics. What does that mean? Now we’re paying guys salaries and 18-year-olds have to pay taxes. I don’t think that’s good. I think we should keep the focus on on graduation, incentivize graduate and do everything we can to modernize and improve the scholarship in addition to these NIL opportunities.

“I think it’s great. But again, with the NIL and transfer portal, there are some things going on that I don’t think is sustainable and I don’t think it’s good for a lot of young people. You’re talking about 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds that shouldn’t be equipped, ya know? Again, 98% are not going to play in the NFL, so let’s help them maximize this for sure and not allow some of the craziness that is creeping up.”

“I’m not against NIL at all. I’m against anything that devalues education.” – @ClemsonFB Head Coach Dabo Swinney gives his thoughts on NIL in College Athletics Full Ep: https://t.co/TUjj0r1s2C pic.twitter.com/OlFRSYN5hh — The Players Club Podcast (@playersclub_pod) January 28, 2022

There’s no doubt the college football landscape, as we once knew it, has rapidly evolved. And some of those changes haven’t been smoothly made.

However, the reality is coaches like Dabo Swinney are falling behind.

The NIL and transfer rules were long overdue, and players are now taking advantage as they should.