Dabo Swinney Was Asked About The Brent Venables Rumors

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t interested in talking about the Brent Venables rumors.

While speaking to the media on Sunday after his team accepted an invite to the Cheez-It Bowl, he declined to talk about the situation when he was asked about it.

“Definitely not something we’re going to talk about right now,” Swinney said. “If there’s something to be talked about there, we’ll discuss that at the appropriate time.”

Dabo Swinney is asked about Brent Venables and politely declines to talk about the situation: — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 5, 2021

Venables is rumored to be in consideration for the Oklahoma head coaching job. OU decision-makers were on their way to Clemson on Sunday to meet with Venables to try and close the door.

If Swinney does lose Venables, it would be a big blow to his staff. He’s one of the better defensive coordinators in college football and has consistently fielded great defenses year in and year out.

OU wouldn’t be in this situation if Lincoln Riley hadn’t left for USC. He accepted the position last Sunday after five years with the Sooners where he amassed a 55-10 record.

Clemson will play Iowa State on Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m. ET.