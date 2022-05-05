Dabo Swinney's Brother Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office

Dabo Swinney's brother was one of three men arrested following investigations of child sexual exploitation in South Carolina.

According to FOX Carolina, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Henry Ervil Swinney III was arrested on April 23 for allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material.

Per the police report, he allegedly shared the material through a "Mega" file sharing link. He's charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Henry Swinney faces up to 10 years of prison time if convicted, per The Seneca Journal's Riley Morningstar. The 53-year-old was released on a $5,000 bond.

Investigations also led to arrests of 22-year-old Carson Alexander Radlei and Gordon Helton Jr.