Dabo Swinney's Comment About Steph Curry Going Viral

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks on the court at a break in play against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Clemson eked out a win against ACC rival Syracuse today but only after pulling star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from the game. After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney invoked Steph Curry with an interesting comparison.

Speaking to an ESPN reporter after the 27-21 win over the Orange, Swinney defended Uiagalelei for having a bad game by stating that even the best players can have a bad game. To give an example, he said that the four-time NBA champion "might go 2 of 25" shooting.

"Well sometimes, you know, Steph Curry goes 2-for-25. Your best player can sometimes have a bad day..." Swinney said.

What's funny about this comment is that while Curry has had bad days, he's never had a game THAT bad. People have crunched the numbers and failed to find a single instance where Curry shot 8-percent in a game where he took at least 25 shots.

Fans are making sure to call Swinney out for that one too:

"They must not have cable in Clemson because I’ve never seen Steph be close to 2-25 lmao," one fan replied.

"We all know he meant to say klay," another fan pointed out.

"Can someone confirm or deny that Steph has shot 2 for 25?" wrote a third.

It's all nitpicking though as the message from Swinney holds true: Great players can have bad games.