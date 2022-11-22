Dabo Swinney's Comment On Rivalry Games Is Going Viral

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's no secret that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves rivalry games.

He's already been fired up when Clemson takes on schools such as Florida State or South Carolina and funny enough, the latter will be Clemson's opponent on Saturday for Week 13.

Week 13 is always known as "rivalry week" across college football and these two schools have been playing since 1896. Clemson leads the all-time head-to-head series with a 72-42-4 record.

Clemson has also won the last seven in the series.

Swinney was asked why he loves rivalry games so much on Tuesday and he said it's due to growing up in Alabama. He then asked where the reporter grew up and when "Chicago" was the answer, Swinney said, "There you go."

Swinney's response is a dig at Chicago since it's not a college football town. In Alabama, you have the "Iron Bowl" which features Alabama and Auburn going at it, which is one of the best rivalries in college football.

Swinney will try and lead his team to an 11th win on Saturday afternoon against South Carolina at Noon ET. It'll be televised by ESPN.