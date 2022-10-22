Dabo Swinney's Old Comment About DJ Uiagalelei Going Viral After Benching

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers takes to the field after halftime against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With his Clemson Tigers down late against Syracuse, Dabo Swinney looked to provide his offense a spark by benching quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

But the internet never forgets, and Dabo's comments from last week came back to bite him.

“Everybody had their prognostications on when [Uiagalelei] wouldn’t be the starter anymore. People love to do that type of stuff. It’s embarrassing, really. But that’s the world we live in," Swinney said before ultimately choosing to bench the junior QB.

Fans called out the Clemson ball coach on social media Saturday.

"Life comes at you fast," tweeted Brandon Marcello.

"He’s such a fraud Megachurch preacher," a user replied.

"Well, that's the world we live in," commented Adam Lichtenstein.

"Yikes."

“It’s embarrassing, really.”

Uiagalelei exits the game after going 13-of-21 for 138 yards with two interceptions.