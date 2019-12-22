Dak Prescott Said Just 1 Word At The Coin Toss Today

A week after messing up the coin toss in viral fashion, Dak Prescott kept things simple this afternoon. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback said just one word.

Prescott once again made the decision at the coin toss for his team, but this time, there was nothing complicated about it.

The Cowboys quarterback yelled out:

“DEFER!”

The #Cowboys have won the toss, and after an emphatic "Defer!" from Dak Prescott, the Cowboys will kick the football, and receive in the second half. — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 22, 2019

Last week, Prescott set off a weird chain of events, when he told the officials the Cowboys wanted to “kick” the ball after winning the coin toss. He eventually said “defer,” but the official didn’t seem to hear it.

Initially, it was believed that the Cowboys would have to kick to start both halves. The NFL’s officiating crew reviewed what happened and changed the decision, allowing Dallas to get the ball to start the second half against Los Angeles.

The Cowboys went on to win that game in blowout fashion, beating the Rams 44-21.

Dallas and Philadelphia are playing for the NFC East today. The game is on FOX.